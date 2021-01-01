IndiaFoxtEcho Announces Mini-500 Helicopter For MSFS

As other developers have recently unveiled the release date for a similar product, we wanted to share with you some details about one of our "secret" projects: the Revolution Mini-500 helicopter.

We have been silently working in this for months as a research project which generated from our efforts in creating "external" flight models in Microsoft Flight Simulator - the idea being to become capable of creating arbitrary advanced flight models and potentially share them between different simulators.

Unknown to many users, it is possible in MSFS to write your own custom flight model (using C++) and override the MSFS flight model partially or completely (...and btw it is also possible to do that in most modern flight simulators).

We have starting experimenting with this in late December, and it was soon clear to us that we could try and build a proper helicopter. We have also involved experts in helicopter simulation in the development to create a "by-the-book" dynamic model.

We chose the Mini-500 (even if it is not a very popular model) for a number of reasons, but the main one was that we wanted to start with a very simple machine. Also, we have decided not to share details on this project so far mostly because -a the moment- it is a research project.

We have no release date so far, and actually it is not even 100% granted we will be able to complete it, but it is been an extremely interesting learning experience.

...so, basically the meaning of this post is "do not be too surprised in case indiafoxtecho releases an helicopter sometime in the future".

Source