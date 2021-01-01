AUscene Updates Southport - Gold Coast to v2.0

Welcome to Southport V2.0! Our first MSFS development completely redesigned offering the most authentic experience yet! V2.0 is a free update for all existing YSPT customers.

Located just north of the famous Gold Coast, Southport offers a perfect base for you to explore the region or even polish your circuit skills on the challenging runway. The airport has been hand crafted from hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this airport.

Southport Features

Hand Crafted Rendition of Southport

High Resolution PBR textures

Realistic Buildings

Hangar Interior Modelling

Detailed terraforming with hangars built on the hill

3D people

Animated Kangaroos

Dynamic Rain on Skylights

Realistic Night Lighting

Custom Taxiway Decals and Materials

