    AUscene Updates Southport - Gold Coast to v2.0

    Welcome to Southport V2.0! Our first MSFS development completely redesigned offering the most authentic experience yet! V2.0 is a free update for all existing YSPT customers.

    Located just north of the famous Gold Coast, Southport offers a perfect base for you to explore the region or even polish your circuit skills on the challenging runway. The airport has been hand crafted from hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this airport.

    Southport Features

    • Hand Crafted Rendition of Southport
    • High Resolution PBR textures
    • Realistic Buildings
    • Hangar Interior Modelling
    • Detailed terraforming with hangars built on the hill
    • 3D people
    • Animated Kangaroos
    • Dynamic Rain on Skylights
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Custom Taxiway Decals and Materials

    Source

