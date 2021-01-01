AUscene Updates Southport - Gold Coast to v2.0

Welcome to Southport V2.0! Our first MSFS development completely redesigned offering the most authentic experience yet! V2.0 is a free update for all existing YSPT customers.
Located just north of the famous Gold Coast, Southport offers a perfect base for you to explore the region or even polish your circuit skills on the challenging runway. The airport has been hand crafted from hundreds of on-site photos to include many bespoke details for you to discover. We truly hope you will enjoy this airport.
Southport Features
- Hand Crafted Rendition of Southport
- High Resolution PBR textures
- Realistic Buildings
- Hangar Interior Modelling
- Detailed terraforming with hangars built on the hill
- 3D people
- Animated Kangaroos
- Dynamic Rain on Skylights
- Realistic Night Lighting
- Custom Taxiway Decals and Materials