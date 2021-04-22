  • Black Box Simulations Updates Cessna Bird Dog MSFS

    Black Box Simulations announces an update v1.8 for their Cessna Bird Dog for MSFS 2020.

    Black Box Simulations Updates Cessna Bird Dog MSFS

    Changelog

    • Added ADF Radio and custom bearing gauge
    • Added DF Loop feature, always points to station when tuned
    • Nav and Com Radios now properly illuminated
    • Fuel quantity and Gauges refined
    • Added new 3 Position Momentary switch for Flaps
    • Re-coded Magneto switch - Improved mouse control
    • Added new water rudders and cockpit lever
    • Added new Gear Lights and switch for Amphibian
    • Added new Parking Brake lever
    • Flap motor (Over head) Remapped and Added head cushion
    • Flaps re-modeled and re-textured
    • Compass rebuilt and refined, Now on Main Instr lights
    • All Mouse areas refined for better control of Switches and knobs
    • Gaps and Bugs around windows fixedA
    • Added code so Pilot only appears in exterior views
    • Pilot & Passenger positions refined - Now stay "in Seat"

    The Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog is a liaison and observation aircraft. It was the first all-metal fixed-wing aircraft ordered for and by the United States Army following the Army Air Forces' separation from it in 1947. The Bird Dog had a lengthy career in the U.S. military, as well as in other countries.

