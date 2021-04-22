Black Box Simulations Updates Cessna Bird Dog MSFS

Black Box Simulations announces an update v1.8 for their Cessna Bird Dog for MSFS 2020.

Changelog

Added ADF Radio and custom bearing gauge

Added DF Loop feature, always points to station when tuned

Nav and Com Radios now properly illuminated

Fuel quantity and Gauges refined

Added new 3 Position Momentary switch for Flaps

Re-coded Magneto switch - Improved mouse control

Added new water rudders and cockpit lever

Added new Gear Lights and switch for Amphibian

Added new Parking Brake lever

Flap motor (Over head) Remapped and Added head cushion

Flaps re-modeled and re-textured

Compass rebuilt and refined, Now on Main Instr lights

All Mouse areas refined for better control of Switches and knobs

Gaps and Bugs around windows fixedA

Added code so Pilot only appears in exterior views

Pilot & Passenger positions refined - Now stay "in Seat"

The Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog is a liaison and observation aircraft. It was the first all-metal fixed-wing aircraft ordered for and by the United States Army following the Army Air Forces' separation from it in 1947. The Bird Dog had a lengthy career in the U.S. military, as well as in other countries.

