Black Box Simulations Updates Cessna Bird Dog MSFS

Black Box Simulations announces an update v1.8 for their Cessna Bird Dog for MSFS 2020.
Changelog
- Added ADF Radio and custom bearing gauge
- Added DF Loop feature, always points to station when tuned
- Nav and Com Radios now properly illuminated
- Fuel quantity and Gauges refined
- Added new 3 Position Momentary switch for Flaps
- Re-coded Magneto switch - Improved mouse control
- Added new water rudders and cockpit lever
- Added new Gear Lights and switch for Amphibian
- Added new Parking Brake lever
- Flap motor (Over head) Remapped and Added head cushion
- Flaps re-modeled and re-textured
- Compass rebuilt and refined, Now on Main Instr lights
- All Mouse areas refined for better control of Switches and knobs
- Gaps and Bugs around windows fixedA
- Added code so Pilot only appears in exterior views
- Pilot & Passenger positions refined - Now stay "in Seat"
The Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog is a liaison and observation aircraft. It was the first all-metal fixed-wing aircraft ordered for and by the United States Army following the Army Air Forces' separation from it in 1947. The Bird Dog had a lengthy career in the U.S. military, as well as in other countries.