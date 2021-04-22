FlightControlReplay v4.5 Update For MSFS / P3D / FSX Out Now

FlightControlReplay v4.5 April Update has been released!

Fabio Merlo announced the April Update for the version 4.5 of FlightControlReplay Professional : the best and most complete Record / Replay utility for MSFS, P3D5 - 1 and FSX.

Another bunch of new features have been added and a few bugs fixed at the same time.

You'll be impressed by our full VR support with FCR interface in your virtual cockpit, or by our Automatic Change Camera with its customizable and easy management.

The update is FREE for all registered users.

Please uninstall your current version, download the updated setup from your customer account, and install this new version.

Changelog

VR Support: Now FlightControlReplay can be used also in all VR Environments via key mapping AND for Windows Mixed Reality Headset. You can also run FlightControlReplay directly into the cockpit and you can see FCR User Interface for full use!

Automatic Change Camera using Keyboard Shortcut configuration: Call and activate any custom cockpit camera, smartcam or other default MSFS / P3D camera by choosing a keyboard shortcut in Camera Change dialog! Setup the keyboard shortcut, that you configured in "MSFS Controls section", inside the CameraChange Dialog and this will be be triggered at the chosen frame. When Replay reaches this frame, FCR triggers the keyboard shortcut and automatic activates the Camera Change that you set.

"Continuous Loop" playing option added to P3D, like we did for MSFS

Always On Top overlay option (added to P3D like in MSFS version)

FCR Option Dialog harmonization between MSFS and P3D versions

Various bug fixes (runway sink, no stutter, etc.)

