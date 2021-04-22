  • FlightControlReplay v4.5 Update For MSFS / P3D / FSX Out Now

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-24-2021 09:26 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 Update For MSFS / P3D / FSX Out Now

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 April Update has been released!

    Fabio Merlo announced the April Update for the version 4.5 of FlightControlReplay Professional : the best and most complete Record / Replay utility for MSFS, P3D5 - 1 and FSX.

    Another bunch of new features have been added and a few bugs fixed at the same time.

    You'll be impressed by our full VR support with FCR interface in your virtual cockpit, or by our Automatic Change Camera with its customizable and easy management.

    The update is FREE for all registered users.

    Please uninstall your current version, download the updated setup from your customer account, and install this new version.

    Changelog

    • VR Support: Now FlightControlReplay can be used also in all VR Environments via key mapping AND for Windows Mixed Reality Headset. You can also run FlightControlReplay directly into the cockpit and you can see FCR User Interface for full use!
    • Automatic Change Camera using Keyboard Shortcut configuration: Call and activate any custom cockpit camera, smartcam or other default MSFS / P3D camera by choosing a keyboard shortcut in Camera Change dialog! Setup the keyboard shortcut, that you configured in "MSFS Controls section", inside the CameraChange Dialog and this will be be triggered at the chosen frame. When Replay reaches this frame, FCR triggers the keyboard shortcut and automatic activates the Camera Change that you set.
    • "Continuous Loop" playing option added to P3D, like we did for MSFS
    • Always On Top overlay option (added to P3D like in MSFS version)
    • FCR Option Dialog harmonization between MSFS and P3D versions
    • Various bug fixes (runway sink, no stutter, etc.)

    Official web site

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mr. Toad

    Cessna 152 Instrument lights at night?

    Thread Starter: Mr. Toad

    How do I turn on the cockpit instruments lights for night flight? I can't see the instruments when it is dark. I appreciate any help with this.

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:28 AM Go to last post
    natman1965

    Reduced graphics and Xbox

    Thread Starter: natman1965

    I really hope someone can convince me that I am all wrong on this but I am starting to get an uneasy feeling that the slow but steady reduction in...

    Last Post By: ckelly14 Today, 07:41 AM Go to last post
    DTumminia

    How to with three monitors for FSX

    Thread Starter: DTumminia

    I have a GTX1050 Ti, Samsung 24" and LG 24" monitor and older ViewSonic 13x16" VGA. Here is what I want to do...Run the Samsung and LG in surround...

    Last Post By: Mark Hurst Today, 07:35 AM Go to last post
    westway

    Livery Issue

    Thread Starter: westway

    I am using FSX in Windows 10 64 bit. I have occasional issue with one aircraft, Just Flight's Duchess 76, where all the liveries become the same...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 07:15 AM Go to last post