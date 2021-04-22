  • MilViz - P.180 Avanti Evo For P3D v5

    MilViz - P.180 Avanti Evo For P3D v5

    Speed In Style

    The futuristic low-drag high-lift design of the 180 EVO makes it an unrivaled turboprop executive transport.

    Speed And Economy

    The 180 EVO sports two FADEC controlled Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-66B turboprops rated at 850 shp power each. It has a maximum range of over 1,400 nm, service ceiling of 41,000 ft and max high cruise of 402 kt.

    The Milviz 180 EVO features a fully functional emulation of the PL21. It is a perfect way to familiarize yourself with its systems before going on to study the real thing.

    Accurate And In-Depth

    Our goal is to create an immersive, true-to-life experience for any simulator pilot, regardless of experience. Choose to fly the 180 EVO by the book, or simply jump in and fly - it's your choice!

    The MilViz 180 EVO features an intricately modelled, true-to-life interior and exterior, with an abundance of fine detail. All gauges, switches and controls feature smooth animation, even the buttons on yokes operate as the real ones.

    Custom lighting makes night operations atmospheric and immersive, while high resolution textures with lifelike metal effects create a simulation like no other.

    Our 180 EVO goes beyond the default simulator functionality in order to provide an accurate, realistic recreation of key characteristics and systems functionality.

    Included WX Advantage Weather Radar

    The MilViz 180 EVO package also includes a copy of the innovative MilViz WX Advantage weather radar. The presence of this weather radar unit in the panel is completely optional - you can fly with or without it!

    Special Features

    • Fully featured FMS, including SID/STAR support, airway support, performance entry, LNAV and VNAV, and many extended features
    • Fully featured PL21, including radars, checklists, composite mode
    • Faithfully reproduced systems and avionics, including checklist functionality
    • Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS+)
    • Custom RealLight night lighting, landing lights and custom effects
    • WX Advantage Weather Radar
    • Includes 5 highly detailed liveries
    • True to life turboprop emulation with accurately modelled PT6A-66B behaviors
    • High fidelity sound environment
    • High quality external model with high resolution PBR textures
    • High quality internal model complete with custom 3D gauges
    • Highly detailed product manuals included

    Purchase MilViz - P.180 Avanti Evo For P3D v5

