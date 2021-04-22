  • Flightbeam Studios Previews Auckland P3D

    Flightbeam Studios Previews Auckland P3D

    Some new previews of NZAA - Auckland International in P3D. We're getting close!

    Auckland Airport is the largest and busiest airport in New Zealand. The airport is located near Mangere, a residential suburb, and Airport Oaks, a service hub suburb 21 km (13 mi) south of the Auckland city centre. It is both a domestic and international hub for Air New Zealand, and the New Zealand hub of Jetstar Airways.

    The airport is one of New Zealand's most important infrastructure assets, providing thousands of jobs for the region. It handled 71 per cent of New Zealand's international air passenger arrivals and departures in 2000. It is one of only two commercial airports in New Zealand (the other being Christchurch) capable of handling Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

    Source

