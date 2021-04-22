South Oak Co - Lanai Hawaii for MSFS 2020

South Oak Co announces the release of Lanai Hawaii (ICAO: PHNY, FAA Identifier: LNY) for MSFS 2002. The airport is located on the southwestern coast on the island of Lanai, Hawaii.

Lanai Airport, Lanai City, and the surrounding area of the Island have been hand-crafted to replication in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. State owned, this public-use regional airport is the only airfield on the island of Lanai, and serves as the central transportation hub for residents and tourists of the island. The airfield serves commercial, general aviation, air taxi, and military traffic. Often less visited compared to the neighboring islands, the island of Lanai has no shortage of dramatic coastlines, mountains, and beautiful beaches.

Features

Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation

Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements

Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures

Over 16 square miles of custom, enhanced satellite orthophoto textures that include the entire area of Lanai City. These textures have been worked for a seamless blend and have removed nuisance cloud textures. A huge improvement over the default MSFS imagery

Enhanced airport realism, including animations and replicated airport grounds and facilities

All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

