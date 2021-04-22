  • Aerosoft Previews CRJ 900/1000 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-23-2021 10:41 AM  Number of Views: 103  
    1 Comment

    Aerosoft Previews CRJ 900/1000 For MSFS 2020

    Mathijs Kok over at Aerosoft has shared some preview images of their upcoming CRJ for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The screen shots show show the larger variants of the CRJ:

    First images of the larger versions. Next Liveries are SAS, Air Nostrum, Air France Hop! and a nice SkyWest 35th anniversary paint.

    All new fuselage, wings and belly.

    Aerosoft Previews CRJ 900/1000 For MSFS 2020

    The Bombardier CRJ or CRJ Series (for Canadair Regional Jet) is a family of regional jets introduced in 1991 by Bombardier Aerospace.A The CRJ was formerly manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace with the manufacturing of the first CRJ generation, the CRJ100/200 (introduced in 1991) and the second CRJ generation, the CRJ700 series (introduced in 1999). The CRJ programme was acquired by Japanese corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI RJ Aviation Group) in a deal that closed 1 June 2020. Bombardier subsequently completed assembly of the order backlog on behalf of Mitsubishi.

    Source
    Aerosoft Releases CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. widowmaker320's Avatar
      widowmaker320 - Today, 11:28 AM
      Will that be another £50????

  • Tag Cloud

    737 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JSMR

    CS C-130 Windows 10 compatible?

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I've read somewhere that it isn't but I was wondering if anyone had any issues installing it to FS9 with Windows 10?

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 12:37 PM Go to last post
    Apollo212

    Very Very low fps

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi Unfortunately my new system as developed a fault with the psu and as gone to be repaired /exchanged so in the mean time i am back on my old PC but...

    Last Post By: Apollo212 Today, 11:55 AM Go to last post
    kiwis

    Retard floating

    Thread Starter: kiwis

    I'm using the FBW A32NX aircraft. Playing around with RNAV landings. All is going reasonably well. When I get to retard I'm idling power but I...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: KerrSpectives - Scottish Highland Memories

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22368-KerrSpectives-Scottish-Highland-Memories

    Last Post By: Robert1936 Today, 11:13 AM Go to last post