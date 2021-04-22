Aerosoft Previews CRJ 900/1000 For MSFS 2020

Mathijs Kok over at Aerosoft has shared some preview images of their upcoming CRJ for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The screen shots show show the larger variants of the CRJ:

First images of the larger versions. Next Liveries are SAS, Air Nostrum, Air France Hop! and a nice SkyWest 35th anniversary paint.

All new fuselage, wings and belly.

The Bombardier CRJ or CRJ Series (for Canadair Regional Jet) is a family of regional jets introduced in 1991 by Bombardier Aerospace.A The CRJ was formerly manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace with the manufacturing of the first CRJ generation, the CRJ100/200 (introduced in 1991) and the second CRJ generation, the CRJ700 series (introduced in 1999). The CRJ programme was acquired by Japanese corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI RJ Aviation Group) in a deal that closed 1 June 2020. Bombardier subsequently completed assembly of the order backlog on behalf of Mitsubishi.

Source

Aerosoft Releases CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020