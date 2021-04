Windsock Simulations Updates Madrid Airport XP11

The team over at Windsock Simulations have released an update to their Madrid Airport scenery for X-Plane 11:

Hi guys and girls, we have pushed a new update for Madrid, this will correct runways to make them correct for this year, as before we had touch down zones on runways without them. This has now been corrected.

Also be aware this is not compatible with the Madrid City currently available. The mesh included with the city is incompatible with our mesh. So we advise you do not use it.

