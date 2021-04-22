  • MSFS 2020 April 22, 2021 Developer Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 April 22, 2021 Developer Update

    This week in Microsoft Flight Simulator we hosted our very first SDK Q&A:

    We are gearing up for the release of the Just 103 Solo plane next week and can't wait to get you in the seat of this ultralight aircraft.

    A quick thank you to the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences for choosing Microsoft Flight Simulator as the Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year in the D.I.C.E. Awards! We are extremely humbled and thankful to be chosen. Check out the thank you speech from Jorg Neumann and David Dedeine here.

    SDK Update

    Documentation:

    • We fixed the installation of the 3DS Max tools.

    Dev Mode:

    • In the Project Editor, we renamed the package inspector "+" button into "Add asset group".
    • In the Marketplace Data Editor, we fixed a crash when loading an empty thumbnail.
    • We continue to polish the Visual Effect Editor and added a VisualEffectLib Wizard among other improvements.
    • We fixed an issue where the simvar index was lost when loading a file.
    • We updated the new "Release Notes" window.
    • In the Scenery Editor, we fixed the issue where the "`" character was filtered in taxiway sign content text entry.

