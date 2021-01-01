Aerosoft - RCStudio - Airport Trento-Mattarello LIDT for MSFS

Trento-Mattarello Airport LIDT, located in Trentino Alto Adige, Italy, is open to private, touring, little cargo and medical flight. There are some flight schools for aircraft, helicopters and gliders. The airport includes a helicopter base that performs various tasks including first aid, avalanche rescue, fire protection, transport and other services.
Departure, arrival and approach procedures have been added (only for helicopters). This product for MSFS recreates a realistic scenery of the airport area and in a future update will be implemented with some heliports to reproduce real special operations with helicopters.
Features
- All buildings modelled
- High definition PBR 4K texture
- Ground texture customized
- Custom photo scenery of the airport area
- Object modelling to optimize performance
- Custom approach and runway lights
- PAPI Lights on runway 18 to helicopter's approach
- Implemented SID STAR Procedures for helicopters
- Animated objects reacting to time and weather
- Animated hangar door
- Interior tower
- Hospital Heliport
- Custom night time lighting
- Water drops on windows tower when raining
