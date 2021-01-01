Aerosoft - RCStudio - Airport Trento-Mattarello LIDT for MSFS

Trento-Mattarello Airport LIDT, located in Trentino Alto Adige, Italy, is open to private, touring, little cargo and medical flight. There are some flight schools for aircraft, helicopters and gliders. The airport includes a helicopter base that performs various tasks including first aid, avalanche rescue, fire protection, transport and other services.

Departure, arrival and approach procedures have been added (only for helicopters). This product for MSFS recreates a realistic scenery of the airport area and in a future update will be implemented with some heliports to reproduce real special operations with helicopters.

Features

All buildings modelled

High definition PBR 4K texture

Ground texture customized

Custom photo scenery of the airport area

Object modelling to optimize performance

Custom approach and runway lights

PAPI Lights on runway 18 to helicopter's approach

Implemented SID STAR Procedures for helicopters

Animated objects reacting to time and weather

Animated hangar door

Interior tower

Hospital Heliport

Custom night time lighting

Water drops on windows tower when raining

Purchase Aerosoft - RCStudio - Airport Trento-Mattarello LIDT for MSFS