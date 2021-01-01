  • Flight Sim Development Group Updates Cape Town Scenery FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-22-2021 01:26 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Flight Sim Development Group Updates Cape Town Scenery FSX/P3D

    Great news for fans of our super popular Cape Town scenery:

    We have just uploaded the brand new v2.0 version for FSX/P3D, including interior modeling for the main terminal and an updated ground layout. MSFS version soon to come.

    Located approximately 20 kilometres (12 mi) from the city centre, the airport was opened in 1954 to replace Cape Town's previous airport, Wingfield Aerodrome. Cape Town International Airport is the only airport in the Cape Town metropolitan area that offers scheduled passenger services. The airport has domestic and international terminals, linked by a common central terminal.

    The airport has direct flights from South Africa's other two main urban areas, Johannesburg and Durban, as well as flights to smaller centres in South Africa. Internationally, it has direct flights to several destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States. The air route between Cape Town and Johannesburg was the world's ninth-busiest air route in 2011 with an estimated 4.5 million passengers.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. MSFS,
    6. 2021
    Tags: cape town, fsdg

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    tiger1962

    Airac update April 22nd

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    An Airac update is available today, 127.64MiB. Just launch the sim to be prompted for the download which also includes a missing watermask for the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 02:49 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS Spitfire From Aeroplane Heaven On Final

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22439-MSFS-Spitfire-From-Aeroplane-Heaven-On-Final

    Last Post By: clankilp Today, 02:35 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Stutters on a new system

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters I have bought a new mid range system: Windows 10 Pro I5-10600k Nvidia 1060 Super...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 02:26 PM Go to last post
    TheRedBadger

    Secondary tower frequencies not always active

    Thread Starter: TheRedBadger

    Hi y'all, Was wondering why sometimes extra tower frequencies at an airport however listed are not active? I annoyingly noticed at MCO when the...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:19 PM Go to last post