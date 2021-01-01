Tasmania "Tassie" Weekend Achievement Flights

What: Tasmania "Tassie" Weekend Achievement Flights

When: Saturdays, Starting Apr 24th, 8 am PST, 11 am EST, 1500 UTC

Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com

Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com

Earn Your Next FlightSim.Com/DigitalThemePark Achievement Badge

Join us for group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane visiting every airport in Tasmania. Phil "Griphos" over at DigitalThemePark has revamped these flights. You will want to consider your aircraft of choice carefully!

Welcome to "a land down under, where beer does flow and men chunder..."

Welcome to the Tasmania “Tassie” Achievement Flights set in beautiful Tasmania Island. Nicknamed Tassie, Tasmania is an island state of Australia. It is located 240 km (150 mi) to the south of the Australian mainland, separated by the Bass Strait. The state encompasses the main island of Tasmania, the 26th-largest island in the world, and the surrounding 334 islands. The state has a population of about 541,000 people. The state capital and largest city is Hobart, with around 40 percent of the population living in the Greater Hobart area.

We will touch all 41 airports on Tasmania and the nearby islands on a counter-clockwise tour that charts a lightning-shaped, zigzag path all around the island, visiting some of the outback, scenic features of this sparsely populated island, including farmlands, remote mountain ranges, large natural lakes, and many golden beaches.

Most of these airports are undeveloped grass or dirt airstrips, but most of these have sufficient length and width for single-engine GA aircraft.

Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com