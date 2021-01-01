  • Tasmania "Tassie" Weekend Achievement Flights

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-22-2021 11:39 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Tasmania Tassie Weekend Achievement Flights

    What: Tasmania "Tassie" Weekend Achievement Flights
    When: Saturdays, Starting Apr 24th, 8 am PST, 11 am EST, 1500 UTC
    Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com

    Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com

    Earn Your Next FlightSim.Com/DigitalThemePark Achievement Badge

    Join us for group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane visiting every airport in Tasmania. Phil "Griphos" over at DigitalThemePark has revamped these flights. You will want to consider your aircraft of choice carefully!

    Welcome to "a land down under, where beer does flow and men chunder..."

    Welcome to the Tasmania “Tassie” Achievement Flights set in beautiful Tasmania Island. Nicknamed Tassie, Tasmania is an island state of Australia. It is located 240 km (150 mi) to the south of the Australian mainland, separated by the Bass Strait. The state encompasses the main island of Tasmania, the 26th-largest island in the world, and the surrounding 334 islands. The state has a population of about 541,000 people. The state capital and largest city is Hobart, with around 40 percent of the population living in the Greater Hobart area.

    We will touch all 41 airports on Tasmania and the nearby islands on a counter-clockwise tour that charts a lightning-shaped, zigzag path all around the island, visiting some of the outback, scenic features of this sparsely populated island, including farmlands, remote mountain ranges, large natural lakes, and many golden beaches.

    Most of these airports are undeveloped grass or dirt airstrips, but most of these have sufficient length and width for single-engine GA aircraft.

    Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. X-Plane,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. MSFS,
    7. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Armstrong Whitworth AW38 Whitley Bomber

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Totally Fictional, I attached it to 223 Squadron for desert patrols, I am using her as an IA but as you see she flies nose down attitude, I know some...

    Last Post By: FlexibleFlier Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Flying in New Mexico

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    I take off from Lubbock, Texas and fly to Conchas Lake State Park. I can attest this is the least spectacular state park I have ever visited! I...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 12:52 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Stutters on a new system

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters I have bought a new mid range system: Windows 10 Pro I5-10600k Nvidia 1060 Super...

    Last Post By: Bwoinbeerr Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    What Do You Fly? IFR? VFR? What's more fun?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Well, looking to get into different styles of flying. I do VFR for the most part, and General Aviation, but considering breaking off into airliners,...

    Last Post By: billn1959 Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post