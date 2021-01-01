Navigraph Charts Integrated with PMS50 GTN750 For MSFS

AIRAC Cycle 2104 is out! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date.

We are happy to announce yet another successful Navigraph Charts integration - The PMS50 GTN750 for MSFS 2020.

This is a GPS/NAV/COMM/Multi Function Display (MFD) that closely resembles the real world Garmin GTN750. The PMS50 GTN750 can be used as a MFD replacement for the following MSFS aircraft:

C172

DA40NG

DA40NGX (DA40NX with DA40NGX MOD)

DA62

DA62X (DA62 with DA62X MOD)

G36

Grand Caravan

Navigraph Ultimate subscribers can enjoy its integrated chart functionality. A Beta version of the PMS50 GTN750 is available for free. To learn more and download the software, visit:

GPS for MSFS2020

Source