SimHeaven Updates Continental Packages For X-Plane

Following on from their release of X-EUROPE v5.5 last week, simHeaven have updated all of their continental packages for X-Plane to version 1.2:

Since last week, X-EUROPE v5.5 is online amongst other things with improved solar plants/fields. Now all other packages will be updated with the newest improvements of X-EUROPE, the version is raised to 1.2 for all other continents to have the same version.

X-EUROPE

v5.5

1-vfr: 3 new objects

3-extras: completely new (OSM data April 7th 2021) randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced

4-scenery: completely new (OSM data April 7th 2021) crane from quarry areas removed object low silo 5m added

X-AMERICA

v1.2

2-regions flags for USA and Canada

3-extras completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced

4-scenery completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added - cooling towers in 4 sizes

X-ANTARCTICA

v1.2

3-extras completely new (OSM data April 18th 2021) - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced

4-scenery completely new (OSM data April 18th 2021) - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added - cooling towers in 4 sizes

X-ASIA

v1.2

3-extras completely new - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced

4-scenery - completely new - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added

X-AUSTRALIA-OCEANIA

v1.2

Flags for Australia and New Zealand

3-extras completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced

4-scenery completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added - cooling towers in 4 sizes

X-AFRICA

TBD.

Video showing what the scenery is capable of:

These scenery packages make the X-Plane world far more plausible, even more so when used with photographic scenery tiles.

Source