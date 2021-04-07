  • SimHeaven Updates Continental Packages For X-Plane

    Following on from their release of X-EUROPE v5.5 last week, simHeaven have updated all of their continental packages for X-Plane to version 1.2:

    Since last week, X-EUROPE v5.5 is online amongst other things with improved solar plants/fields. Now all other packages will be updated with the newest improvements of X-EUROPE, the version is raised to 1.2 for all other continents to have the same version.

    X-EUROPE

    • v5.5
    • 1-vfr: 3 new objects
    • 3-extras: completely new (OSM data April 7th 2021) randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced
    • 4-scenery: completely new (OSM data April 7th 2021) crane from quarry areas removed object low silo 5m added

    X-AMERICA

    • v1.2
    • 2-regions flags for USA and Canada
    • 3-extras completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced
    • 4-scenery completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added - cooling towers in 4 sizes

    X-ANTARCTICA

    • v1.2
    • 3-extras completely new (OSM data April 18th 2021) - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced
    • 4-scenery completely new (OSM data April 18th 2021) - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added - cooling towers in 4 sizes

    X-ASIA

    • v1.2
    • 3-extras completely new - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced
    • 4-scenery - completely new - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added

    X-AUSTRALIA-OCEANIA

    • v1.2
    • Flags for Australia and New Zealand
    • 3-extras completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - randomly placed solar modules by regular solar fields replaced
    • 4-scenery completely new (OSM data April 12th 2021) - crane from quarry areas removed - object silo low 5m added - cooling towers in 4 sizes

    X-AFRICA

    TBD.

    Video showing what the scenery is capable of:

    These scenery packages make the X-Plane world far more plausible, even more so when used with photographic scenery tiles.

    Source

