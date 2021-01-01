  • Review: Sim-wings Hamburg Airport EDDH for MSFS

    Review: Sim-wings Hamburg Airport EDDH for MSFS

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this video review, FilbertFlies takes a look at Hamburg Airport EDDH created by Sim-wings and published by Aerosoft for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Overall, he finds the scenery to be quite good, with Sim-wings doing an even better job than their previous scenery.

    About Hamburg Airport

    The sim-wings Hamburg add-on offers an incredibly realistic scenery of Hamburg Airport and the immediate vicinity.

    Elaborately color-corrected aerial photos for a true color display and a realistic 3D ground with elevated Lufthansa maintenance, lowered highway and half covered highway makes Hamburg Airport appear very lifelike. The extremely detailed airport buildings with interiors and all auxiliary buildings support this aspect.

    Also included are the new "Interim Terminal" and new stands placed using ground maps from the airport operator. Thanks to the animated jetways and the realistic night time dynamic lighting, the airport seems very lively.

    Scenery Features

    • Highly detailed scenery of Hamburg Airport and the immediate vicinity
    • Realistic 3D ground with elevated Lufthansa maintenance, lowered highway and half covered highway
    • Sloped runways according to aeronautical charts
    • Aerial photo for the airport and the surrounding area, elaborately color- corrected for a true color display
    • Detailed ground lines and stands
    • New "Interim Terminal" and new stands according to ground maps of the airport operator
    • Extremely detailed Hamburg airport buildings with interiors and all auxiliary buildings
    • Lufthansa maintenance area
    • Animated jetways
    • Many static apron vehicles
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • MSFS SDK materials (PBR)

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

    About Sim-wings

    In 1999 sim-wings was initiated by Thorsten Loth, Germany and the first scenery "Ibiza for FS2000" was released. Sim-wings is not a company itself, it is the name and sign for high quality flight simulator add ons. Thorsten Loth is owning the "sim-wings" copyright, domain etc. In the year 2000 Manfred Spatz, Spain started making flight simulator add ons under the name of "sim-wings (Manfred Spatz)" matching the same high quality standards. Both developers act and sell their add ons totally independent.

     

