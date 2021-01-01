Aerosoft Announces World Of Aircraft

Have you heard of World of Aircraft already? The standalone flight simulator series offers an easy introduction into PC based flight simulation and will soon be available on Steam and in the Aerosoft Shop.

Each version of World of Aircraft will cover a specific area of flying. Part 1 of the series "World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator" is all about gliders.

WoA: Glider Simulator is set around a small airfield on the borders of the Rhine river in Germany (the Herrenteich Flugplatz was used as inspiration). This airfield is a typical small airfield. Very calm in winter but on fine summer days it is very active. From early morning flights to other airfields (Google '$100 hamburger' and you get some idea) to BBQs in the late evening. It is a place where you make friends and meet friends. Flying is a hobby for the people there. The covered area around the airport is 25,000 km2 and includes the river Rhine (no, you are NOT allowed to buzz the ships), a major bridge (again no, not fly under it) a few small towns and villages and one larger town, Speyer, that has its own airport you can use. It is also the location of the Technik Museum that has some amazing aircraft on display. You will see them when you fly around. Makes the approach to the Airfield Speyer Ludwigshafen rather special.

