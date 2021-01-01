  • Aerosoft Announces World Of Aircraft

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-21-2021 11:12 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Announces World Of Aircraft

    Have you heard of World of Aircraft already? The standalone flight simulator series offers an easy introduction into PC based flight simulation and will soon be available on Steam and in the Aerosoft Shop.

    Each version of World of Aircraft will cover a specific area of flying. Part 1 of the series "World of Aircraft: Glider Simulator" is all about gliders.

    WoA: Glider Simulator is set around a small airfield on the borders of the Rhine river in Germany (the Herrenteich Flugplatz was used as inspiration). This airfield is a typical small airfield. Very calm in winter but on fine summer days it is very active. From early morning flights to other airfields (Google '$100 hamburger' and you get some idea) to BBQs in the late evening. It is a place where you make friends and meet friends. Flying is a hobby for the people there. The covered area around the airport is 25,000 km2 and includes the river Rhine (no, you are NOT allowed to buzz the ships), a major bridge (again no, not fly under it) a few small towns and villages and one larger town, Speyer, that has its own airport you can use. It is also the location of the Technik Museum that has some amazing aircraft on display. You will see them when you fly around. Makes the approach to the Airfield Speyer Ludwigshafen rather special.

    Source
    Forum

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sirius867

    Further attempts at installing 1-15-8-0

    Thread Starter: sirius867

    Hi, going on from a thread of a couple of days ago in which I wished someone well trying to install latest version 1-15-8-0, a version which I had...

    Last Post By: sirius867 Today, 11:13 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Flying in New Mexico

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    I take off from Lubbock, Texas and fly to Conchas Lake State Park. I can attest this is the least spectacular state park I have ever visited! I...

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:09 AM Go to last post
    LeonZitron

    MSFS freezes

    Thread Starter: LeonZitron

    and I dont mean because of the weather. Since the last update, the sim freezes every 3-4 minutes. the sound is still there, but the graphics...

    Last Post By: LeonZitron Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    joejam2

    FS2000.EXE is not a valid Win32 application. (Windows 7 32-bit)

    Thread Starter: joejam2

    I have a rather strange problem when trying to run FS2000 on Win7 32-bit. When launching the program I get the error message "C:\FS2000\FS2000.EXE is...

    Last Post By: jacilore Today, 09:14 AM Go to last post