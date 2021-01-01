IndiaFoxtEcho Showcases MB-339 For DCS

We are working hard on the DCS MB-339... but with the new cloud system implemented in DCS 2.7 it is difficult not to stop and take some screen shots... so here they are.

This new cloud system of DCS World by Eagle Dynamics is really a big step forward in terms of visual fidelity for the platform, and we could not be happier about it.

We are also working with ED to integrate new weapons into the platform, so that the 339 will be able to perform a variety of tasks apart from flight training.

Unfortunately, we do not have a release date just yet - but as usual we'll do our best to keep you posted.

