  • Just Flight Previews Palma De Mallorca MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-21-2021 10:10 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Previews Palma De Mallorca MSFS

    Here are some latest shots from the development of Palma De Mallorca airport for MSFS below and plenty more added along with April's Development blog can be found on the product page.

    Palma de Mallorca Airport is an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla. The airport on the Balearic Islands is Spain's third largest airport after Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. Palma de Mallorca was used by 29.7 million passengers in 2019.

    The airport is the main base for the Spanish carrier Air Europa and also a focus airport for Ryanair, EasyJet, Vueling and Jet2.com. The airport shares runways with the nearby Son Sant Joan Air Force Base, operated by the Spanish Air Force.

    Just Flight Previews Palma De Mallorca MSFS

    Just Flight Previews Palma De Mallorca MSFS

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    sirius867

    Further attempts at installing 1-15-8-0

    Thread Starter: sirius867

    Hi, going on from a thread of a couple of days ago in which I wished someone well trying to install latest version 1-15-8-0, a version which I had...

    Last Post By: sirius867 Today, 11:13 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Flying in New Mexico

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    I take off from Lubbock, Texas and fly to Conchas Lake State Park. I can attest this is the least spectacular state park I have ever visited! I...

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:09 AM Go to last post
    LeonZitron

    MSFS freezes

    Thread Starter: LeonZitron

    and I dont mean because of the weather. Since the last update, the sim freezes every 3-4 minutes. the sound is still there, but the graphics...

    Last Post By: LeonZitron Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    joejam2

    FS2000.EXE is not a valid Win32 application. (Windows 7 32-bit)

    Thread Starter: joejam2

    I have a rather strange problem when trying to run FS2000 on Win7 32-bit. When launching the program I get the error message "C:\FS2000\FS2000.EXE is...

    Last Post By: jacilore Today, 09:14 AM Go to last post