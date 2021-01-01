Just Flight Previews Palma De Mallorca MSFS

Here are some latest shots from the development of Palma De Mallorca airport for MSFS below and plenty more added along with April's Development blog can be found on the product page.

Palma de Mallorca Airport is an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla. The airport on the Balearic Islands is Spain's third largest airport after Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. Palma de Mallorca was used by 29.7 million passengers in 2019.

The airport is the main base for the Spanish carrier Air Europa and also a focus airport for Ryanair, EasyJet, Vueling and Jet2.com. The airport shares runways with the nearby Son Sant Joan Air Force Base, operated by the Spanish Air Force.

Source