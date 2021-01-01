LN Design Announces Pau-Pyrenees for MSFS

LN Design announces that they are currently working on another Airport, which is Pau-Pyrénées in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.

It's going to feature a fully modeled interior and exterior main terminal, dozens of close-to-real buildings, all keeping an FPS friendly environment, and a lot of other awesome features, which will make eye candy for free-camera explorers and rejoice pure pilots!

They expect to have fine-tuned navaids, and the most accurate layout which is possible to achieve now within Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Here are some screen shots:

See other LN Design scenery for MSFS 2020