Tutorial: NDB Approach Using CJ4 Working Title Mod

Tutorial: NDB Approach Using CJ4 Working Title Mod By thecorporatepilotdad

thecorporatepilotdad, a real world corporate pilot, illustrates and explains how to do an NDB approach in the CJ4 Working Title Mod in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The airport used (PASV) is on the slope of a mountain with a 4.8% gradient. Sparrevohn airport in real life requires special certification and is for military use only or military approved contractors.

For use with Microsoft Flight Simulator only. Real life and Flight Simulator can vary greatly.

Thanks to Navigraph for the use of their service. The ownship position is displayed on Navigraph charts. More info on Navigraph can be found at navigraph.com.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

This mod aims to modify the default CJ4 to genuinely represent the true capabilities, functions and features of the real aircraft. This mod will continue to be developed over time to add further functionality.