  • Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-20-2021 12:32 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    Sim-wings presents the Airport Madrid with all buildings and service facilities for X-Plane 11. The aerial image covers a total surface of 400 km², and the detailed 3D models and animations bring the scenery to life.

    The airport Madrid-Barajas is the largest airport in Spain, the sixth-largest in Europe, and ranks number 25 in the world. Located about twelve kilometers north-east of the city, the international airport Madrid-Barajas is Europe's most important connection to South America and the central hub for Spanish aviation.

    Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Airport Madrid-Barajas with all buildings and service facilities
    • Aerial image for the airport and its close environment (total of 400 km²)
    • Autogen buildings and vegetation for the entire aerial image area
    • Detailed airport buildings, terminal 4 and terminal 4 satellite with interior equipment
    • Detailed animated jetway models (using SAM plug-in)
    • Detailed ground markings
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Custom Mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)
    • Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

    Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 01:41 PM Go to last post
    svpst

    Addon scenery file in FSX and the actual Scenery library

    Thread Starter: svpst

    Two days ago the "Addon Scenery" file in FSXSE and the" scenery library" were in agreement. Things were normal. Today, when I opened the "Scenery...

    Last Post By: awaken Today, 01:09 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 April 15th 2021 Development Update

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22409-MSFS-2020-April-15th-2021-Development-Update

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:06 PM Go to last post
    LeonZitron

    MSFS freezes

    Thread Starter: LeonZitron

    and I dont mean because of the weather. Since the last update, the sim freezes every 3-4 minutes. the sound is still there, but the graphics...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post