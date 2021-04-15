Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11

Sim-wings presents the Airport Madrid with all buildings and service facilities for X-Plane 11. The aerial image covers a total surface of 400 km², and the detailed 3D models and animations bring the scenery to life.

The airport Madrid-Barajas is the largest airport in Spain, the sixth-largest in Europe, and ranks number 25 in the world. Located about twelve kilometers north-east of the city, the international airport Madrid-Barajas is Europe's most important connection to South America and the central hub for Spanish aviation.

Features

Airport Madrid-Barajas with all buildings and service facilities

Aerial image for the airport and its close environment (total of 400 km²)

Autogen buildings and vegetation for the entire aerial image area

Detailed airport buildings, terminal 4 and terminal 4 satellite with interior equipment

Detailed animated jetway models (using SAM plug-in)

Detailed ground markings

Dynamic lighting

Custom Mesh (Ortho4XP patch included)

Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

Purchase Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Airport Madrid for X-Plane 11