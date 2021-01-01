  • NASA Flies Helicopter On Mars - Try It Yourself In X-Plane

    NASA Flys Helicopter On Mars - Try It Yourself In X-Plane

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Succeeds in Historic First Flight

    Monday, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in history to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet. The Ingenuity team at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California confirmed the flight succeeded after receiving data from the helicopter via NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover at 6:46 a.m. EDT (3:46 a.m. PDT).

    "Ingenuity is the latest in a long and storied tradition of NASA projects achieving a space exploration goal once thought impossible,” said acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk. “The X-15 was a pathfinder for the space shuttle. Mars Pathfinder and its Sojourner rover did the same for three generations of Mars rovers. We don’t know exactly where Ingenuity will lead us, but today’s results indicate the sky – at least on Mars – may not be the limit."

    The solar-powered helicopter first became airborne at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT) – 12:33 Local Mean Solar Time (Mars time) – a time the Ingenuity team determined would have optimal energy and flight conditions. Altimeter data indicate Ingenuity climbed to its prescribed maximum altitude of 10 feet (3 meters) and maintained a stable hover for 30 seconds. It then descended, touching back down on the surface of Mars after logging a total of 39.1 seconds of flight. Additional details on the test are expected in upcoming downlinks.

    First Video of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in Flight, Includes Takeoff and Landing (High-Res):

    If you're an X-Plane user and would like to try your hand at flying Ingenuity yourself, then head on over to the file library where you'll find models for both X-Plane 10 and 11:

    X-Plane Ingenuity

    X-Plane Ingenuity

    Download for X-Plane 11: ingenuity.zip
    Download for X-Plane 10: ingenuityxp10.zip

