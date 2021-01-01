Aerosoft Previews Brussels Airport For MSFS

We have got new preview screen shots of the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator DLC, Aerosoft Airport Brussels for you! Right now, the majority of the work is to finish up the various service buildings scattered around the airport.

Brussels Airport is an international airport 6.5 NM northeast of Brussels, the capital of Belgium. In 2019, more than 26 million passengers arrived or departed at Brussels Airport, making it the 24th busiest airport in Europe. It is home to around 260 companies, together directly employing 20,000 people and serves as the home base for Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium.

Source