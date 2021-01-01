  • Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-19-2021 05:53 PM  Number of Views: 34  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers

    Welcome to another Episode of our "Extreme Bush Series". Selva Airlines is once again looking to hire a new pilot. Not a simple one! But one that has the needed experience to fly in all kinds of weather and knows what it means to fly over deep jungles.

    Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers

    You have qualified and chief pilot Sam Regus has given you a test flight, all by yourself, to Putamayo deep in the Colombian jungle. You will take the brand new Cessna 208 with cargo and stop at several small airfields in tiny villages along the way. If you make it, you get a permanent contract for six months.

    Yes, the plane is ready and as always in this time of the year it is beginning to rain...Have a nice and safe flight old boy!

    Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers

    • Take off from Iquitos, Peru and fly along the Amazon, Napo and tributaries rivers, stop at: Maza, Vidal, Napo, Rio Curaray, Colochon, Vico, Nuevo Rocafuerte, La Mojarra, Puchi, Zuchiles and finally Putamayo; Pacaya is optional and is not on your map
    • Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips
    • Optimized FOR 2020
    • Fly the queen: Cessna 208
    • Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes for each flight

    Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers for MSFS 2020
    See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    westway

    Unstable settings

    Thread Starter: westway

    I'm at a complete lose as to why I am having this problem. I am using FSX in Windows 10, I changed my throttle settings from prop to jet however the...

    Last Post By: rcbarend Today, 07:59 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Yet Another Flightsim Adventure

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Yeah, in my line of work, it happens. I get people contacting me all the time wanting to take them off to...wherever. Most of them are kooks and I...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 07:16 PM Go to last post
    silverheels2

    Mountain Rock Textures

    Thread Starter: silverheels2

    Hi all: I have been running FSX now for about 7 years and I have my installation quite good. I am running UTX, GEX, mesh addons, etc. I did try Orbx...

    Last Post By: silverheels2 Today, 06:20 PM Go to last post
    ussmidway

    Can I time travel in MSFS2020?

    Thread Starter: ussmidway

    I look forward to the new sim, and hopefully having(eventually) a PC to run it, which also means I will be able to run X-Plane, which I can't do now....

    Last Post By: Herc79 Today, 06:14 PM Go to last post