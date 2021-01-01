Rolling Cumulus - Deep Jungle and Long Rivers

Welcome to another Episode of our "Extreme Bush Series". Selva Airlines is once again looking to hire a new pilot. Not a simple one! But one that has the needed experience to fly in all kinds of weather and knows what it means to fly over deep jungles.

You have qualified and chief pilot Sam Regus has given you a test flight, all by yourself, to Putamayo deep in the Colombian jungle. You will take the brand new Cessna 208 with cargo and stop at several small airfields in tiny villages along the way. If you make it, you get a permanent contract for six months.

Yes, the plane is ready and as always in this time of the year it is beginning to rain...Have a nice and safe flight old boy!

Take off from Iquitos, Peru and fly along the Amazon, Napo and tributaries rivers, stop at: Maza, Vidal, Napo, Rio Curaray, Colochon, Vico, Nuevo Rocafuerte, La Mojarra, Puchi, Zuchiles and finally Putamayo; Pacaya is optional and is not on your map

Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips

Optimized FOR 2020

Fly the queen: Cessna 208

Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes for each flight

