Taburet - Switzerland VFR Radio and TV Masts for MSFS

This dataset represents FM transmission towers and TV tower locations recorded by the Switzerland Communications authority. According to the data in Switzerland there are as today 1322 radio transmission towers and 460 digital video transmitter masts. We have collected the data and injected it into the world of MSFS radio and TV masts to put these landmarks on the map. The mast are of average height between 25 m (radio) to 50 m (TV); including emissive night lighting to ensure they are visible at night. The items are visible for as far MSFS can display either at day or night.

Coverage: Switzerland.

