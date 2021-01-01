  • Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-19-2021 01:58 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v1.0.2.0 Released

    Changelog v1.0.2.0

    • Excluded default bridges
    • Change of seasons corrected
    • Added settlements from the side of runways 31 and 22
    • Added residential area in Bratislava from the runway 13 side
    • Added pipes made at an oil refinery located not far from the airport, to which the smoke effect is attached
    • made a fence around the airport
    • The animation of passengers who are at the airport has been re-made
    • Added the interior of the passenger terminal and gateways, to the passenger terminal and to the locks made PBR textures
    • Terminal and gateway windows are transparent with reflective properties

    About Bratislava Airport

    Bratislava Airport is the biggest international airport in the Slovak Republic. It is located 9 km from the city center.

    Bratislava airport handles approximately 2 million passengers yearly, handles approximately 26,000 tons of cargo and 27,000 aircraft movements. Regular flights to Bratislava airport are operated by Air Cairo, AirExplore, flydubai, Ryanair, Smartwings, Wizz Air.

    Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    The scenery includes an aerial covering area over 125 km. Bratislava airport has implemented detailed airport infrastructure, including administrative buildings, hangars, buildings of the Austrian Airlines Technik Bratislava.

    In addition to the airport, the scenery has a detailed city, the buildings of which cover almost all areas of Bratislava.

    Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Features

    • Runway lighting, taxiway lighting, ALS works depending on weather conditions: reduced visibility, precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Also implemented a flashing light system.
    • Windsocks show the direction and strength of the wind.
    • Models of static aerodrome transport vehicles, including fire fighting vehicles, fuel tankers, and official vehicles, are made taking into account real vehicles that are used at Bratislava airport.
    • Animated passengers, airport staff, including technicians, a flight crew with pilots, and the flight attendants of the Boeing 737 Ryanair crew.
    • Around the airport and at the airport itself there are trees and grass which, depending on the season, are covered with autumn leaves or covered with snow in winter.
    • In the period from May to July, puddles can be seen without rain, at sunset, dawn, and at night. From September to October, puddles are also visible during the day.

    Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Purchase Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Taurion

    TorqueSim Cirrus SR22TN G3 - Astoria to Spokane

    Thread Starter: Taurion

    Last Post By: ussmidway Today, 03:16 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Stutters on a new system

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters I have bought a new mid range system: Windows 10 Pro I5-10600k Nvidia 1060 Super...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 03:10 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Thank you MSFS2020 for forcing me to learn how to overclock a card....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I've always shied away from overclocking, the fear as always been blowing the rig...... My gpu is the weakest link on my setup and have had endless...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 02:24 PM Go to last post
    westway

    Unstable settings

    Thread Starter: westway

    I'm at a complete lose as to why I am having this problem. I am using FSX in Windows 10, I changed my throttle settings from prop to jet however the...

    Last Post By: westway Today, 02:23 PM Go to last post