CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery SABE v1.1 for MSFS

Jorge Newbery Airfield (Spanish: Aeroparque "Jorge Newbery", IATA: AEP, ICAO: SABE) is an international airport located in Palermo neighborhood, 2 km (1.2 mi) northeast of downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airport covers an area of 138 hectares (341 acres) and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. It is located in the Palermo ward, along the Río de la Plata, and serves as the main hub for domestic flights in Argentina. Since March 2019, the only international flights it serves are to Uruguay.
Features
- Aerial images
- Textures PBR for buildings, vehicles, etc.
- Model of surrounding buildings
- Airport Objects
- Optimized for good performance
- New Lighting model
- New International Arrival building
- New Taxiways
- Runway extensions
- Ground Services added
- Fix ILS
