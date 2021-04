VSKYLABS Adds Autopilot To Aeroprakt A22-LS

The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming REALLY soon!). Following users request, a simple, LSA grade autopilot system was installed in the VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS, as an OPTIONAL avionics equipment. The autopilot is capable of maintaining aircraft attitude and aircraft altitude, reducing pilot workload during longer flights. It can be installed/removed during flight on the go.

Release window is scheduled for the last week of April 2021...stay tuned!

Source