Orbx Announces Landmarks Frankfurt City Pack MSFS

Landmarks Frankfurt City Pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator brings our popular Landmarks series to the German heartland of flight simulation.

The city of Frankfurt, with the Main River coursing through the city, comes to life with an impressive skyline and custom night lighting, and downtown being located just north of the final approach to Frankfurt Airport.

Lovingly referred to as "Mainhattan" by the locals, we have added over 100 custom landmarks to detail this global hub of commerce, culture, education and tourism.

Features

11 high-detail custom landmarks including Europaturm, Hauptbahnhof (railway station), Messeturm, Paulskirche, and Kaiserdom

100 custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance

Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes, chimneys, and more

Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how the custom landmarks sit within the simulator's terrain

Includes a custom model of the Commerzbank Arena (Waldstadion) stadium

Custom orthoimagery covering both sides of the Main, from Schwanheim in the West to the Offenbach photogrammetry area

Custom night lighting based on real-world photography

Enjoy these first previews!

