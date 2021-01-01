  • Orbx Announces Landmarks Frankfurt City Pack MSFS

    Orbx Announces Landmarks Frankfurt City Pack MSFS

    Landmarks Frankfurt City Pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator brings our popular Landmarks series to the German heartland of flight simulation.

    The city of Frankfurt, with the Main River coursing through the city, comes to life with an impressive skyline and custom night lighting, and downtown being located just north of the final approach to Frankfurt Airport.

    Lovingly referred to as "Mainhattan" by the locals, we have added over 100 custom landmarks to detail this global hub of commerce, culture, education and tourism.

    Features

    • 11 high-detail custom landmarks including Europaturm, Hauptbahnhof (railway station), Messeturm, Paulskirche, and Kaiserdom
    • 100 custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
    • Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes, chimneys, and more
    • Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how the custom landmarks sit within the simulator's terrain
    • Includes a custom model of the Commerzbank Arena (Waldstadion) stadium
    • Custom orthoimagery covering both sides of the Main, from Schwanheim in the West to the Offenbach photogrammetry area
    • Custom night lighting based on real-world photography

    Enjoy these first previews!

