  • Canadian Xpress April Fly-In - Spring Time in the Mountains

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-17-2021 04:46 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress April Fly-In - Spring Time in the Mountains

    This month's fly-in is a short 135 nm flight and is ideal for smaller aircraft that will allow you to fly slow and enjoy the mountain scenery.

    Aspen and Telluride are some of the most popular wintertime places to relax and unwind in the mountains of Colorado. Aspen airport or as it is locally known as Sardy Field, is over 7,000 feet above sea level and is the second highest commercial airport and the busiest ski resort-based airport in the United States.

    Telluride airport is the highest commercial airport in the United States with an elevation of 9,078 feet above sea-level and a runway length of 6,911 feet. Nearby terrain exceeds 14,000 feet. Not to mention the immediately nearly 1,000 foot drop off the end of runway 9, makes Telluride a very interesting airport to visit.

    Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, April 24th, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our April 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Aspen (KASE) to Telluride (KTEX).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dveswans

    I'm done with FS2020

    Thread Starter: dveswans

    Game hasn't been working correctly for the past couple of months... no live weather, Cirrus SR22 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner disappeared, unable to...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 05:22 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Stutters on a new system

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters I have bought a new mid range system: Windows 10 Pro I5-10600k Nvidia 1060 Super...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 03:42 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Belgium

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    Two flights across Belgium after the update. EBCV to EBAW and EBLG to EBOS.

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 03:35 PM Go to last post
    AlyMac

    DC-3 Dakota Cockpit

    Thread Starter: AlyMac

    I should have posted this earlier on here. Im building a simple home cockpit out of a DC-6 Control wheel (ex TASSA fleet 1948 Douglas DC-6 C/N...

    Last Post By: AlyMac Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post