Canadian Xpress April Fly-In - Spring Time in the Mountains

This month's fly-in is a short 135 nm flight and is ideal for smaller aircraft that will allow you to fly slow and enjoy the mountain scenery.

Aspen and Telluride are some of the most popular wintertime places to relax and unwind in the mountains of Colorado. Aspen airport or as it is locally known as Sardy Field, is over 7,000 feet above sea level and is the second highest commercial airport and the busiest ski resort-based airport in the United States.

Telluride airport is the highest commercial airport in the United States with an elevation of 9,078 feet above sea-level and a runway length of 6,911 feet. Nearby terrain exceeds 14,000 feet. Not to mention the immediately nearly 1,000 foot drop off the end of runway 9, makes Telluride a very interesting airport to visit.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, April 24th, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our April 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Aspen (KASE) to Telluride (KTEX).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.