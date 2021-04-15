  • Perfect Flight - USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-17-2021 01:32 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Perfect Flight – USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

    A full immersion in the heart of the United States. Depart from Trenton, New Jersey in a brand new Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX painted in Perfect Flight's colors, cross Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, Oregon to reach the Pacific coast, then go back to the Atlantic coast through Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and West Virginia. Finally land at Philadelphia International Airport to complete the round-robin tour.

    Perfect Flight – USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

    Features

    • Discovery Flights in the form of Bush Trip missions. Visit famous cities and dozen of point points of interest, strictly documented with descriptions and photos available in the Navlog.
    • New livery for default Asobo Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX in Perfect Flight colors with Ultra High 8K textures resolution.
    • Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.
    • TTS technology. Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.
    • Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season and date. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

    Perfect Flight – USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

    Flights Information

    • Flight Length: 4941 NM
    • Flight Duration: 26:03
    • Number of Legs: 17
    • 34 POI - Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Mccandless, Fort Wayne, Kankakee, Rock Island, Des Moines, Pierre, Crazy Horse Memorial, Devils Tower, Beaverton, Haystack Rock, Astoria Megler Bridge, Lewis And Clark Bridge, Dworshak Dam, Rock Springs, Chimney Rock, Monument Rocks National Natural, Coronado Heights Castle, Topeka, Kansas City, Columbia, St Louis, Carbondale, Marion, Louisville, Cincinnati, Us Grant Bridge, New River George Bridge, The Pentagon, White House, United States National Arboretum, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Dover.

    Perfect Flight – USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

    Purchase Perfect Flight – USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dveswans

    I'm done with FS2020

    Thread Starter: dveswans

    Game hasn't been working correctly for the past couple of months... no live weather, Cirrus SR22 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner disappeared, unable to...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 02:36 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Stutters on a new system

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters I have bought a new mid range system: Windows 10 Pro I5-10600k Nvidia 1060 Super...

    Last Post By: Bwoinbeerr Today, 01:58 PM Go to last post
    AlyMac

    DC-3 Dakota Cockpit

    Thread Starter: AlyMac

    I should have posted this earlier on here. Im building a simple home cockpit out of a DC-6 Control wheel (ex TASSA fleet 1948 Douglas DC-6 C/N...

    Last Post By: AlyMac Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post
    ricky1088

    The sensitivity page msfs2020

    Thread Starter: ricky1088

    Hello, Good afternoon flightsim.com and community friends here I need help with the above .It show me nothing just a blank white page . I thought...

    Last Post By: stempski Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post