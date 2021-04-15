Perfect Flight - USA Coast To Coast For MSFS

A full immersion in the heart of the United States. Depart from Trenton, New Jersey in a brand new Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX painted in Perfect Flight's colors, cross Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Montana, Oregon to reach the Pacific coast, then go back to the Atlantic coast through Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and West Virginia. Finally land at Philadelphia International Airport to complete the round-robin tour.

Features

Discovery Flights in the form of Bush Trip missions. Visit famous cities and dozen of point points of interest, strictly documented with descriptions and photos available in the Navlog.

New livery for default Asobo Cessna C208 Grand Caravan EX in Perfect Flight colors with Ultra High 8K textures resolution.

Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.

TTS technology. Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season and date. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

Flights Information

Flight Length: 4941 NM

Flight Duration: 26:03

Number of Legs: 17

34 POI - Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Mccandless, Fort Wayne, Kankakee, Rock Island, Des Moines, Pierre, Crazy Horse Memorial, Devils Tower, Beaverton, Haystack Rock, Astoria Megler Bridge, Lewis And Clark Bridge, Dworshak Dam, Rock Springs, Chimney Rock, Monument Rocks National Natural, Coronado Heights Castle, Topeka, Kansas City, Columbia, St Louis, Carbondale, Marion, Louisville, Cincinnati, Us Grant Bridge, New River George Bridge, The Pentagon, White House, United States National Arboretum, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Dover.

Purchase Perfect Flight – USA Coast To Coast For MSFS