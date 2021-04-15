  • Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-17-2021 11:08 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    Located in the capital of Canada, Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport is Ontario's second-busiest airport with over 5 million passengers annually. Enjoy a beautiful airport with a highly detailed International Terminal, Business Aviation, Cargo and FBO facilities, and a GA-friendly Ottawa Flying Club, which has been promoting General Aviation in Canada since 1928, all surrounded by lovely photogrammetry area. Gorgeous night lighting and reworked runways and taxiways complement the hyper-realistic experience.

    Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    Meticulous 3D modeling and innovative features let you start your flight not only at a beautifully detailed International terminal with interior modeling, but also in any of the 5 open hangars, including a military hangar of the Royal Canadian Air Force's 412 Transport Squadron, National Research Council hangar - home of the Canadian research aircraft fleet, Cargo stands, several Business Aviation / FBO stands, and GA stands.

    Over 30 buildings were handcrafted, along with multitude of objects and highly accurate ground markings and night lighting, to create a hyper-realistic experience for serious Flight Simulator enthusiasts. Hundreds of objects were placed throughout the airport for a realistic busy airport feel.

    Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    Features

    • Custom high-resolution PBR materials
    • Over 30 hand-crafted airport buildings meticulously modeled for full immersion
    • Terminal building with interior modeling, tinted windows, and passengers throughout the terminal
    • ATC Tower with interior modelling
    • 5 Open hangars with interior modeling and starting spots. Try selecting "W Parking 1" to spawn inside the hangar next to the main terminal. Other hangar starts are "N Parking 1" (NRC Hangar), "W Parking 2" (Military hangar), "S Parking 1" and "S Parking 2" (service hangar - you will start with your back to the doors and will need pushback to get out) and "E Parking 1" (First Air - at Cargo terminal)
    • Handcrafted Runways with custom authentic striped markings and true to life (and charts) lighting - they now look like a Canadian runway should look
    • Custom taxiways with filly authentic custom ground markings true to life and charts
    • Custom taxiway night lighting
    • Custom taxiway signs as close to life as possible
    • Custom aprons with authentic hand-made ground markings and wear and tear
    • Custom runway approach lighting true to life and charts
    • Parallax windows on most buildings with reflective glass and night lighting, based on custom 3D room interior renderings
    • Multiple signs with emulated fluorescent night backlighting, 3D modelled letter-shaped signs, and other custom signage throughout the airport
    • Custom night lighting throughout the airport, including passenger and cargo terminals, hangar exterior and interior lights, Deicing area
    • Hundreds of objects placed throughout the scenery to create an immersive experience
    • Animated flags that respond to wind direction
    • National Research Council Canada - aerospace facilities, including a wind tunnel complex
    • Ottawa Flying Club - improved GA runway, taxiways, aprons and buildings - custom detailed 3D modeling of 4 OFC buildings coming very soon in a free update

    Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

    Purchase Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dveswans

    I'm done with FS2020

    Thread Starter: dveswans

    Game hasn't been working correctly for the past couple of months... no live weather, Cirrus SR22 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner disappeared, unable to...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Stutters on a new system

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters I have bought a new mid range system: Windows 10 Pro I5-10600k Nvidia 1060 Super...

    Last Post By: Bwoinbeerr Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post
    itaygal1104

    Searching for a repainter that does repaints for free

    Thread Starter: itaygal1104

    Hi everyone! if there is a painter that will do repaints without charge, Contact me ASAP. Regards.

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 12:08 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Milton Shupe

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Whenever I get the urge for something special to fly, I just go to "search all files" and type in Milton Shupe's name. Milton Shupe and company...

    Last Post By: Jim77 Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post