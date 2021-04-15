Roman Design - CYOW Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

Located in the capital of Canada, Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport is Ontario's second-busiest airport with over 5 million passengers annually. Enjoy a beautiful airport with a highly detailed International Terminal, Business Aviation, Cargo and FBO facilities, and a GA-friendly Ottawa Flying Club, which has been promoting General Aviation in Canada since 1928, all surrounded by lovely photogrammetry area. Gorgeous night lighting and reworked runways and taxiways complement the hyper-realistic experience.

Meticulous 3D modeling and innovative features let you start your flight not only at a beautifully detailed International terminal with interior modeling, but also in any of the 5 open hangars, including a military hangar of the Royal Canadian Air Force's 412 Transport Squadron, National Research Council hangar - home of the Canadian research aircraft fleet, Cargo stands, several Business Aviation / FBO stands, and GA stands.

Over 30 buildings were handcrafted, along with multitude of objects and highly accurate ground markings and night lighting, to create a hyper-realistic experience for serious Flight Simulator enthusiasts. Hundreds of objects were placed throughout the airport for a realistic busy airport feel.

Features

Custom high-resolution PBR materials

Over 30 hand-crafted airport buildings meticulously modeled for full immersion

Terminal building with interior modeling, tinted windows, and passengers throughout the terminal

ATC Tower with interior modelling

5 Open hangars with interior modeling and starting spots. Try selecting "W Parking 1" to spawn inside the hangar next to the main terminal. Other hangar starts are "N Parking 1" (NRC Hangar), "W Parking 2" (Military hangar), "S Parking 1" and "S Parking 2" (service hangar - you will start with your back to the doors and will need pushback to get out) and "E Parking 1" (First Air - at Cargo terminal)

Handcrafted Runways with custom authentic striped markings and true to life (and charts) lighting - they now look like a Canadian runway should look

Custom taxiways with filly authentic custom ground markings true to life and charts

Custom taxiway night lighting

Custom taxiway signs as close to life as possible

Custom aprons with authentic hand-made ground markings and wear and tear

Custom runway approach lighting true to life and charts

Parallax windows on most buildings with reflective glass and night lighting, based on custom 3D room interior renderings

Multiple signs with emulated fluorescent night backlighting, 3D modelled letter-shaped signs, and other custom signage throughout the airport

Custom night lighting throughout the airport, including passenger and cargo terminals, hangar exterior and interior lights, Deicing area

Hundreds of objects placed throughout the scenery to create an immersive experience

Animated flags that respond to wind direction

National Research Council Canada - aerospace facilities, including a wind tunnel complex

Ottawa Flying Club - improved GA runway, taxiways, aprons and buildings - custom detailed 3D modeling of 4 OFC buildings coming very soon in a free update

