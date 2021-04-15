  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 11 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 11 for MSFS

    Here we have another 20 hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

    As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

    Included Airfields

    1. Bognor EGKC
    2. Burn EGBY
    3. Cliffe EGID
    4. Colonsay EGEY
    5. Defford AG320
    6. Fetlar FEA
    7. Finmere AG319
    8. Graveley EGVR
    9. Hardwicke EGIP
    10. Horham EGZH
    11. Houghton (update) EGNA
    12. Jackrells Farm EGTX
    13. New-Farm (Bristol) AG125
    14. Priory Farm AG301
    15. Sherburn EGCJ
    16. Slinfold AG97
    17. Stoke Golding EGUX
    18. Stow Maries EGZX
    19. Sturton Grange/Garforth EGGF
    20. Unst EGPW

    Along with the scenery you also get a 26 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

