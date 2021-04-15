Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 11 for MSFS

Here we have another 20 hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a parking spot at most of the fields.

As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

Included Airfields

Bognor EGKC Burn EGBY Cliffe EGID Colonsay EGEY Defford AG320 Fetlar FEA Finmere AG319 Graveley EGVR Hardwicke EGIP Horham EGZH Houghton (update) EGNA Jackrells Farm EGTX New-Farm (Bristol) AG125 Priory Farm AG301 Sherburn EGCJ Slinfold AG97 Stoke Golding EGUX Stow Maries EGZX Sturton Grange/Garforth EGGF Unst EGPW

Along with the scenery you also get a 26 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 11 for MSFS