    Airfoillabs King Air 350 Update 1.5 For X-Plane

    Plans for the weekend? We have something for you! Introducing His Majesty the Airfoillabs King Air 350 update 1.5!

    Dear Friends and followers, we're excited to introduce the Airfoillabs King Air update 1.5 for X-Plane 11. We spent quite a bit of time focusing on the physical model, avionics, performance, and general handling of our airplane. 5th in-line, this update introduces a new Quick Look feature, which allows the Pilot to use predefined views to navigate around the flight deck. We believe that this feature significantly reduces the workload for the pilot during critical phases of the flight.

    Throughout the preparations of this update, we cooperated with pilots and FI’s to consult the different aspects of the KA350 flight model, in order to give you the immersive experience you're expecting!

    One of the current KA350 pilots cooperating with us is Chazflyz, the guy behind the YouTube channel, he was kind enough to share his feedback.

    "The King Air 350 by AirfoilLabs is an authentic replication of the real airplane. As a current King Air 350 pilot, I use this aircraft in X-Plane 11 to stay current with my procedures and checklist usage. The realistic functionality of every switch, button, and lever and full fidelity flight model provide an immersive experience that is unmatched. I highly recommend this airplane in X-Plane 11 to those wanting a legitimate study level turboprop aircraft."

    More details are available at our website.

    A big thanks for participation in this update goes to #Chazlyz​, to Michal “Dreamer” V., and to the IVAO Czech Republic community.

    www.airfoillabs.com

