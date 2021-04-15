  • Taburet - USA VFR Oil Wells for MSFS

    Taburet - USA VFR Oil Wells for MSFS

    The data represents oil wells, mostly for the central and western part of the USA. An oil and natural gas well is a hole drilled in the earth for the purpose of finding or producing crude oil or natural gas; or producing services related to the production of crude or natural gas.

    It is a very ambitious project to put these landmarks into the flight simulator world. This project will inevitably require further updates as more data will be added and adjusted as time goes by; however it already produce stunning and unique views not seen before in the flight simulator world, with animated pump jacks doing their work in vast oil fields already present.

    Coverage: USA Central and West.

    A very good starting point to be in the middle of the oil pump jack is to start your flight from Midland-Odessa International Air and Space Port ICAO: KMAF. At this stage this scenery includes around 320,000 oil pumps.

