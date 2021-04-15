  • Jennifer Kimball Releases Henschel HS 126 XP

    Jennifer Kimball Releases Henschel HS 126 XP

    Jennifer Kimball has created a new freeware model for X-Plane, the Henschel Hs 126.

    The Henschel Hs 126 was a German two-seat reconnaissance and observation aircraft of World War II that was derived from the Henschel Hs 122. The pilot was seated in a protected cockpit under the parasol wing and the gunner in an open rear cockpit. The prototype aircraft frame was that of a Hs 122A fitted with a Junkers engine.

    The Hs 126 was well received for its good short takeoff and low-speed characteristics which were needed at the time. It was put into service for a few years, but was soon superseded by the general-purpose, STOL Fieseler Fi 156 Storch and the medium-range Focke-Wulf Fw 189 "flying eye".

