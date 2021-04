FlyByWire Releases A32NX v0.6.0

A new stable release (version 0.6.0) is now available for the A32NX. It includes a custom electrical system, custom APU, new cockpit textures, MCDU fixes and more.

Reminder: Stable is now an independent aircraft. Please select FlyByWire Simulations A320 (LEAP) in aircraft selection.

Source

Downloads on the FlyByWire web site

Read the changelog