MSFS 2020 April 15th 2021 Development Update

Based on community reporting, the team is preparing a hotfix for a few issues that are affecting the community. We will be sure to keep the community updated on the progress and potential release time frame, but it will be soon!

The issues we will be including:

WASM stand alone modules used in some add-ons are no longer working

Cockpit screens can be unresponsive if the RTC is not skipped

In addition to the team is also aware that some users have had an issue with their log book where they end up losing all their hours. We understand the importance of this issue and the entire team is fully onboard investigating this issue and while we have nothing to report today, we will be sure to provide an update as soon as we know more. As always we thank you for the feedback and reports on our recent World Update!

Don't forget we have our first SDK Q&A next Wednesday, April 21st at 10:30am PDT (1730Z)! We hope to see and chat with anyone who has been interested in asking questions about our SDK. The team is also excited to partner again with NVIDIA this week on our Screenshot Challenge - check here for details!

SDK Update

Documentation:

Added a special Xbox Series X|S page in the documentation area where we compiled all available information about "How to adapt your content for Xbox" (including samples and guidelines)

Updated the modelling documentation.

Updated the Project Editor pages.

Dev Mode:

In the Scenery Editor, we disabled a false positive error message box that appeared randomly when building aircraft packages.

We also fixed a crash when editing runway terraforming profiles.

