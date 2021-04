TDM Scenery Design Releases SVSO XP

We invite you to enjoy flying with X-Plane 11 in the Venezuelan Andes with the launch of our SVSO Major Buenaventura Vivas Airport. It is a native adaptation.

Features

PBR textures

Handmade Ground Poly

Buildings faithful to the reality

Exclusive models for this airport based on the Real version

Friendly Frames

We hope you enjoy it, more airports are coming soon to this fantastic simulation platform.

Source