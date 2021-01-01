Aerosoft - Sim-wings - Airport Hamburg for MSFS

The sim-wings Hamburg add-on offers an incredibly realistic scenery of Hamburg Airport and the immediate vicinity.

Elaborately color-corrected aerial photos for a true color display and a realistic 3D ground with elevated Lufthansa maintenance, lowered highway and half covered highway makes Hamburg Airport appear very lifelike. The extremely detailed airport buildings with interiors and all auxiliary buildings support this aspect.

Also included are the new "Interim Terminal" and new stands placed using ground maps from the airport operator. Thanks to the animated jetways and the realistic night time dynamic lighting, the airport seems very lively.

Fly to Hamburg Airport today and experience the realism of sim-wings Hamburg in the Microsoft Flight Simulator!

Features

Highly detailed scenery of Hamburg Airport and the immediate vicinity

Realistic 3D ground with elevated Lufthansa maintenance, lowered highway and half covered highway

Sloped runways according to aeronautical charts

Aerial photo for the airport and the surrounding area, elaborately color- corrected for a true color display

Detailed ground lines and stands

New "Interim Terminal" and new stands according to ground maps of the airport operator

Extremely detailed Hamburg airport buildings with interiors and all auxiliary buildings

Lufthansa maintenance area

Animated jetways

Many static apron vehicles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

MSFS SDK materials (PBR)

Note: Functional Safegates (VDGS) will be integrated as soon as there is a reliable technical solution by the MSFS SDK.

