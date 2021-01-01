Update Regarding IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339 For DCS

As promised recently, here is an update on the DCS MB.339.

Our DCS development team is working hard on three different branches of MB-339 code and this week we have completed the realization of new loadouts for our aircraft.

The new loadouts allow the MB-339 to perform new tasks such as runway attack and destruction, reconnaissance tank hunts and bombs for shooting training.

The confirmed list of new items is as follows:

Conformal pod for DEFA 553 30mm cannon

Conformal por for AN-M3 12.7mm machine guns

Conformal pod for reconnaisance camera

Travel pod

Pylon fuel tank 330L

Mixed smoke/fuel tank PAN (smoke/fuel)

LR-25-0 (or AL-25-50) for 50mm rockets SNIA

50mm rockets Snia ARF-8/M3 (API/HEI/TP)

BRD-4-250 for training bombs Mk-76 /MK-106 and 2 50mm rockets

Mk-76 for BRD without hook, Italian labels

MK-106 for BRD without hook, Italian labels

Durandal Bomb-rocket anti-runway

BAP-100 anti runway munition

BAT-120 anti armor munition

Some of the items above are shown in the attached pictures.

In addition, we'd like to share with you a brief video of BAP-100 usage with MB-339 (note that the videos does not represent the final product as it is recorded with a development package which can includes bugs and incomplete 3D model/textures):

Unfortunately, the new Eagle Dynamics policy on additional weapons dictates that is up to their team to include new weapons within DCS World: IndiaFoxtEcho has provided ED with all our source material, including 3D models, ballistic data and configuration files used in our development package.

We are currently unable to provide a forecast of when these new weapons will be implemented within DCS World but we are confident that they will be available on Day 1 of the MB-339 release.

Speaking of dates, we are currently unable to provide a release window for the aircraft: as per usual our policy is "it is done when it is done" - we'll keep you posted!

Source