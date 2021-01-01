  • Update Regarding IndiaFoxtEcho MB-339 For DCS

    As promised recently, here is an update on the DCS MB.339.

    Our DCS development team is working hard on three different branches of MB-339 code and this week we have completed the realization of new loadouts for our aircraft.

    The new loadouts allow the MB-339 to perform new tasks such as runway attack and destruction, reconnaissance tank hunts and bombs for shooting training.

    The confirmed list of new items is as follows:

    • Conformal pod for DEFA 553 30mm cannon
    • Conformal por for AN-M3 12.7mm machine guns
    • Conformal pod for reconnaisance camera
    • Travel pod
    • Pylon fuel tank 330L
    • Mixed smoke/fuel tank PAN (smoke/fuel)
    • LR-25-0 (or AL-25-50) for 50mm rockets SNIA
    • 50mm rockets Snia ARF-8/M3 (API/HEI/TP)
    • BRD-4-250 for training bombs Mk-76 /MK-106 and 2 50mm rockets
    • Mk-76 for BRD without hook, Italian labels
    • MK-106 for BRD without hook, Italian labels
    • Durandal Bomb-rocket anti-runway
    • BAP-100 anti runway munition
    • BAT-120 anti armor munition

    Some of the items above are shown in the attached pictures.

    In addition, we'd like to share with you a brief video of BAP-100 usage with MB-339 (note that the videos does not represent the final product as it is recorded with a development package which can includes bugs and incomplete 3D model/textures):

    Unfortunately, the new Eagle Dynamics policy on additional weapons dictates that is up to their team to include new weapons within DCS World: IndiaFoxtEcho has provided ED with all our source material, including 3D models, ballistic data and configuration files used in our development package.

    We are currently unable to provide a forecast of when these new weapons will be implemented within DCS World but we are confident that they will be available on Day 1 of the MB-339 release.

    Speaking of dates, we are currently unable to provide a release window for the aircraft: as per usual our policy is "it is done when it is done" - we'll keep you posted!

