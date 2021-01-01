Galloway Air Crashes 1940 - 1979

Galloway Air Crashes 1940 - 1979 Adventure, Hills and History By Barry Donnan

'Military aircraft crash sites are an important part of Britain's military and aviation heritage. Predominantly dating from World War II, during which there was a massive expansion in air activity over the UK, they comprise the buried, submerged or surface remains of aircraft, most of which crashed either in combat or training.'

Military Aircraft Crash Sites - Historic England (2002)

In my last article published on FlightSim.Com, I examined a double air crash that took place high on the slopes of Meikle Craigtarson, a remote and steep western spur of Galloway's second highest mountain, Corserine (2,617 ft) on 9th January 1939. You can read the full article here.

On the 27th of November 1940, Armstrong Whitley P5009, with three crew onboard departed from RAF Dumfries for a short transit flight to RAF West Freugh. The crew were tasked with picking up a small group of RAF officers at West Freugh, before returning to Dumfries. In command was Pilot Officer Leon Szamrajew of the Polish Air Force, with Flight Sergeant Jerzy Luszczewski, as the co-pilot. 19-year-old aircraftman Douglas Barnes of the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (RAFVR) was the third crew member.

The Whitley belonged to 10 Bombing and Gunnery School, redesignated as 10 Air Observer School, a month before in September 1940. Atrocious weather meant the briefed flight route was to the south of the normal track across the Solway to West Freugh. The route was intended to avoid the mountainous terrain of the Galloway hills.

In this area the high ground is composed of twenty-eight mountains over 2,000 ft and four that are above 2,500 ft. In the depths of winter, thick low cloud hangs on the tops for weeks, driving rain and severe wind shear, make the area extremely hazardous for aviators.

Only fifteen minutes after departure P5009 was last seen by the Royal Observer Corps, a few miles to the west of St. John's Town of Dalry. This track showed the crew were well north of their advised route and dangerously close to the mountainous terrain, on the eastern side of the Galloway hills. The Armstrong Whitley was never seen again.

During the Second World War years, the rolling hills and glens of Wigtownshire were abundant in hill farms. Modern forest tracks didn't exist. The Sitka spruce plantations that are familiar to modern hill walkers, mountain bikers, and visitors came later, in 1947, with the creation of Galloway Forest Park. The nature of the terrain presented great difficulty to those who were involved in search and recovery operations. Even today, hill-walkers find the terrain challenging both physically and mentally.

An extensive search of the hills was arranged, with miles and miles of boggy upland terrain painstakingly searched on foot by volunteers' teams from RAF Wigtown. Local shepherds were also asked to maintain vigilance as they wandered the hills looking after their flock. For many days, the search teams hunted high and low, with no trace of the aircraft found.

Loch Enoch is an extensive body of deep water. (Image 1). The remote hill loch lies to the east of The Merrick (843m), the highest mountain on the southern Scottish mainland. Only Goatfell (874m) to the west on the Isle of Arran, and Ben Lomond (974m), in the southern highlands are higher. Scottish broadcaster and author Tom Weir, writing in The Scottish Lochs, published in 1972, describes Loch Enoch as, 'a strange, ragged loch with islands at 1,617 feet ringed by naked rock slabs and strewn with boulders as if the ice had melted yesterday.'

James McBain discussed the loch extensively in his excellent book The Merrick and the Neighbouring Hills published in 1929. Famously (and perhaps rather foolishly) James waited until Loch Enoch was frozen over in the depths of a harsh winter, before walking onto the ice, to plumb the depths of the loch. After chiselling a small hole, James dropped a weighted line into the chilly waters, recording a depth of 127 foot, making the loch the deepest in the south-west of Scotland. (Image 2). James noted, ' During my sojourn on the loch the wind never ceased to drive ribbons of snow, falling from the clouds, across the ice, and it was excessively cold.'