Where in the World Feature 130

Number 129 had us to the frigid north of Nunavut in Canada, to the NW passage and Roger Wensley's add-on scenery for Gjoa Haven, CYHK.
Some equally frigid locations offered:
- Wrangel Island, Russia
- Cape Chelyuskin (UODL), Russia
This is an amazing landmark, #130 and roughly 13 years! Y'all be amazing!
This rather young airport (inaugurated in the 1970s) is beautifully located in the nature. Some years ago it was renamed to be more- associated with the city it is serving. However, most residents still prefer to use the nearby airport, in the next country, instead because it is more easily accessed by car or train. Where in the World are we this time? Our submission this time is from Ulf Kristoffersson - thank you for keeping this feature going.
