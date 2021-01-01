Where in the World Feature 130

Number 129 had us to the frigid north of Nunavut in Canada, to the NW passage and Roger Wensley's add-on scenery for Gjoa Haven, CYHK.

Those who ventured out for an answer:

Tim Wright

Charlie Aron

Dick Bronson

Reid Gearhart

Sergio Almendra

Dennis Knight

George Meyhoefer

Lou Wassenaar

Lyndon Nelson

Mateusz Mucha

Scott Carpenter

Damian vonStauffenberg

Gary Sheppard

Hugh McLean

Scott Simmons

Steve Morley

Torben Andersen

Christian Bachmann

Thomas Pedersen

Joe Bowers

Russell Maclennan-Jones

Bob Bina

Robert Smyth

"Just Jerry"

Larry Sharer

John Gardiner

Paul Kiver

Michael Polley

Bastian Blinten

David Tinker

Jason Kovacs

Melo Scanlon

Wolfgang Ahl

Daniel Kittler

Otto Hans Nitsch

Thomas Oftedal

Mike Guttman

Dieter Mennecke

Randy Ahlfinger

Stephen Floyd



Some equally frigid locations offered:

Wrangel Island, Russia

Cape Chelyuskin (UODL), Russia

This is an amazing landmark, #130 and roughly 13 years! Y'all be amazing!

This rather young airport (inaugurated in the 1970s) is beautifully located in the nature. Some years ago it was renamed to be more- associated with the city it is serving. However, most residents still prefer to use the nearby airport, in the next country, instead because it is more easily accessed by car or train. Where in the World are we this time? Our submission this time is from Ulf Kristoffersson - thank you for keeping this feature going.

Please send in your best guess to: [email protected]

Ron Blehm

Email 1: [email protected]

Email 2: [email protected]

Insta: @flyinflounder

Interview