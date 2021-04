VSKYLABS Shows Off Aeroprakt A22-LS Project XP

Here is a post from VSKYLABS showing off several screen shots of their fun looking Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane 11:

VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (coming soon!). Here are several screen shots, showing some new angles of the evolving project, while its development is racing towards v1.0. Release is expected around the last week of April 2021! Stay tuned.

Source

