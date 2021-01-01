  • ATR 42/ATR 72 Coming to MSFS 2020

    ATR 42/ATR 72 Coming to MSFS 2020

    Plane announcement! Coming to MSFS in 2022: ATR 42-600 / 72-600.

    We are working with Aerosoft to bring you ATR aircraft and can't wait to share updates.

    The ATR 42 is a regional airliner produced by ATR, with final assembly in Toulouse, France. On 4 November 1981, the aircraft was launched with ATR, as a joint venture between French Aerospatiale (now Airbus) and Aeritalia (now Leonardo S.p.A.).

    The ATR 72 is a twin-engine turboprop, short-haul regional airliner developed and produced in France and Italy by aircraft manufacturer ATR, a joint venture formed by French aerospace company Aerospatiale (now Airbus) and Italian aviation conglomerate Aeritalia (now Leonardo S.p.A.). The number "72" in its name is derived from the aircraft's standard seating configuration in a passenger-carrying configuration, which could seat 72-78 passengers in a single-class arrangement.

