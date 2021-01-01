Orbx Announces Meribel Airport For MSFS

Featuring all the little details that create a lively atmosphere, this charming destination has a challenging approach due to its mountainous location and the short length of the runway. If that wasn't enough, the steep incline on the runway also presents a challenge in itself. Located a short hop from the world-famous Courchevel Airport, you can test your skills flying to-and-fro between the two altiports.

This airport has been developed to include intricate realistic details and ultra high quality modelling with the chalets and ski-lifts to bring to life this alpine destination. The scenery also features PBR texturing throughout and a native groundpoly that reacts with all weather, including snow.

Features

High quality modeling including ski lifts, equipment, chalets and more

PBR textures

Projected mesh runway with slope

Challenging short strip approach over a golf course

Custom cars and golf carts

Atmospheric night lighting

