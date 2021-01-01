  • Orbx Announces Meribel Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-14-2021 10:16 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Announces Meribel Airport For MSFS

    Featuring all the little details that create a lively atmosphere, this charming destination has a challenging approach due to its mountainous location and the short length of the runway. If that wasn't enough, the steep incline on the runway also presents a challenge in itself. Located a short hop from the world-famous Courchevel Airport, you can test your skills flying to-and-fro between the two altiports.

    This airport has been developed to include intricate realistic details and ultra high quality modelling with the chalets and ski-lifts to bring to life this alpine destination. The scenery also features PBR texturing throughout and a native groundpoly that reacts with all weather, including snow.

    Orbx Announces Meribel Airport For MSFS

    Orbx Announces Meribel Airport For MSFS

    Features

    • High quality modeling including ski lifts, equipment, chalets and more
    • PBR textures
    • Projected mesh runway with slope
    • Challenging short strip approach over a golf course
    • Custom cars and golf carts
    • Atmospheric night lighting

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: meribel, orbx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii atc autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CLE_GrummanTiger

    Sim Update IV is now up!

    Thread Starter: CLE_GrummanTiger

    Just a quick PSA so y'all can get the latest updates. I think there's also a new world update. Pretty sure there's going to be brand-new bugs for...

    Last Post By: Apollo212 Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    Agent00729

    FSdreamteam missing buildings

    Thread Starter: Agent00729

    Does anyone else have this issue? At all Fsdreamteam airports I am unable to see the buildings unless I uninstall/reinstall the scenery immediately...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    ussmidway

    Thanks MisterX - KBOS

    Thread Starter: ussmidway

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 09:54 AM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    SimBrrief Flightplas Using 727

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    Guys have anyone here ever used S/B flightplan software to plan a flight? How did you get it to follow the plan? The 727 has no GPS and, you cant...

    Last Post By: Dwaffler Today, 09:51 AM Go to last post