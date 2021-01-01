Orbx Announces Meribel Airport For MSFS

Featuring all the little details that create a lively atmosphere, this charming destination has a challenging approach due to its mountainous location and the short length of the runway. If that wasn't enough, the steep incline on the runway also presents a challenge in itself. Located a short hop from the world-famous Courchevel Airport, you can test your skills flying to-and-fro between the two altiports.
This airport has been developed to include intricate realistic details and ultra high quality modelling with the chalets and ski-lifts to bring to life this alpine destination. The scenery also features PBR texturing throughout and a native groundpoly that reacts with all weather, including snow.
Features
- High quality modeling including ski lifts, equipment, chalets and more
- PBR textures
- Projected mesh runway with slope
- Challenging short strip approach over a golf course
- Custom cars and golf carts
- Atmospheric night lighting