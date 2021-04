Canada4XPlane Now Available At FlightSim.Com Store

We'd like to welcome Canada4XPlane to the FlightSim.Com Store. No surprise, they create scenery for Canada, concentrating on major international airports in the various provinces. If you're an X-Plane pilot check out their scenery at the store today.

Airports Available

CYEG - Edmonton International Airport

CYHM - Hamilton International Airport

CYLW - Kelowna International Airport

CYVR - Vancouver International Airport

CYQB - Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

