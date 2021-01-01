FS2Crew Updates Two Products For MSFS

FS2Crew has just updated its two most popular MSFS products!

FS2Crew: Pushback Express updated to v2.0

Change Log:

Corrects an issue that could affect the parking brake in the MSFS Aerosoft CRJ at the end of pushback. Hotkeys can be assigned directly via the Settings Panel.

FS2Crew - Pushback Express For MSFS at the FlightSim.Com Store

FS2Crew: Flight Crew A320 has been updated to v1.5!

Change Log:

Transparency window option added for those who prefer solid backgrounds. Hotkeys can be assigned directly via the Settings Panel.

FS2Crew - Flight Crew A320 for MSFS at the FlightSim.Com Store