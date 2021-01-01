FS2Crew has just updated its two most popular MSFS products!
FS2Crew: Pushback Express updated to v2.0
Change Log:
- Corrects an issue that could affect the parking brake in the MSFS Aerosoft CRJ at the end of pushback.
- Hotkeys can be assigned directly via the Settings Panel.
FS2Crew - Pushback Express For MSFS at the FlightSim.Com Store
FS2Crew: Flight Crew A320 has been updated to v1.5!
Change Log:
- Transparency window option added for those who prefer solid backgrounds.
- Hotkeys can be assigned directly via the Settings Panel.
FS2Crew - Flight Crew A320 for MSFS at the FlightSim.Com Store