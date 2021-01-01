Just Flight 146 Professional X-Plane Update

Busy but exciting times from the X-Plane camp - we're currently in the final stages of the development process for the 146 Professional X-Plane version and are aiming to have it released fairly soon.

Our dev partners Thranda Design have done a splendid job on the coding side and as such we have updated the product specs on the website. Well worth a read to see the extensive feature list along with the very detailed description. You'll note that the base pack will now include eight variants as opposed to the originally planned three!

Those anxious about which FMC will be included will be happy to learn that we're currently having a custom coded FMC developed by Javier Cortés (FJCC) for integration as soon as possible after release. The initial release will see the 146 come armed with the fully functional default FMC.

Here are some recent screenshots and we'll be adding as final set to the product page within the next week or so.

Source

Just Flight Previews 146 Professional XP